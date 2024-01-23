On Camera, Man Dragged On Bonnet By Cab Driver On Busy Bengaluru Road

Police said a case has been registered against cab driver

A man was dragged for about 400 metres by a cab in Bengaluru following an argument after their vehicles collided, the police said.

The incident was reported from Maramma Temple Circle in Bengaluru on January 15.

The video of the incident, which was recorded on a security camera, has gone viral on social media.

An argument broke out between a cab driver and the driver of the other car following a collision between the two vehicles.

Car driver Ashwath then climbed onto the bonnet of the cab to stop the vehicle, but Muneer - who was driving the cab - did not stop the vehicle.

Muneer stopped the cab only after some passersby intervened.

Police said a case has been registered against Muneer and investigation is on.