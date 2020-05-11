Video Shows Bengaluru Cop Kicking Migrants For Demanding Home Travel

The Bengaluru policeman has been suspended.

A Bengaluru policeman has been suspended for kicking a couple of migrant workers, who were demanding that they should be sent to their home states. The video of the incident is viral.

The migrant workers had assembled at the KG Halli Police Station, and had said they would not leave until arrangements for their travel to Uttar Pradesh are made.

Assistant sub-inspector of police Raja Saheb first tried to pacify them. He then lost his cool, and slapped and kicked two people, video shows.

He has been suspended.

"The ASI has been suspended, and departmental inquiry has been initiated against him," Dr SD Sharanappa, a senior cop, said.

In a separate incident a doctor at Malur General Hospital, 40 km from Bengaluru, allegedly demanded bribe from COVID-19 suspects for handing over their test reports. The district health officer has issued a showcause notice to him.

Lakhs of migrants have been stranded across the country without job and money because of the coronavirus lockdown. The centre has arranged special trains to ferry migrants on a payment basis. Some states have arranged buses on pro-bono basis, others are charging fares.

Without essentials and hope, thousands across the country have chosen to walk or cycle back home.