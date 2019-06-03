Neighbours Arrested After Bengaluru Man Kills Son, Filmed By Daughter

Bengaluru police said a few more people are likely to be arrested in connection with the case.

A man hanged his 12-year-old son while his screaming daughter filmed the murder in Bengaluru early on Sunday. His wife was also found dead at the spot.

Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar told NDTV that 48-year-old Suresh Babu, who works with a private company, has been arrested and charged with the murder of his son. His wife, Geetha Bai (45), allegedly ended her life as part of what the police believe was a murder-suicide pact.

While a case of murder has been registered against the father, five people have been arrested for abetting the crime. More may be taken into custody soon.

According to the Commissioner, the family lived on the first floor of a house at Vibhutipura in the HAL police station limits. It was the 17-year-old daughter's screams that alerted the people living downstairs, making them come running to the spot. In this way, the deaths of Suresh Babu and his daughter were averted.

According to Whitefield Deputy Commissioner of Police Abdul Ahad, the family decided to kill themselves after they suffered financial losses and were forced to take loans from neighbours. "When they asked for their money to be returned, the entire family decided to kill themselves. To begin with, Suresh Babu hanged his 12-year-old son. Then Geetha Bai committed suicide by hanging herself," he told mediapersons.

In the video, the man is seen standing on a small table and tying what appears to be a bed sheet around the neck of his son, who offers no resistance. He then releases the boy, who chokes to death. A woman is also seen lying on the floor.

The police also filed complaints against the neighbours and a journalist in the wake of the incident. "While the final rites of Geeta Bai and her son were being conducted, a journalist found sensitive video recordings on Suresh Babu's mobile phone and shared it," said Abdul Ahad.

A police case has been filed against the journalist under the Information Technology Act on the basis of a complaint filed by the father, he added.

The police officer said that a case has also been filed against the neighbours accused of hounding the family for money. "One of them - Manju - and his mother were even demanding interest. Five people have been arrested as of now, and two or three others are likely to be taken into custody soon," Abdul Ahad added.