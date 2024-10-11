Man Threatens Acid Attack On Woman Over Her Clothes. Bengaluru Employer Fires Him

After social media users traced the accused Nikith Shetty to his workplace, action began

A man in Bengaluru was fired by his employer and a case was filed against him for threatening to throw acid on a woman. The woman's husband had complained that his wife was warned by the accused, Nikith Shetty, over her choice of clothes.

"This person is threatening to throw acid on my wife's face for her choice of clothes. Please take immediate action against this person to prevent any incident from happening," Shahbaz Ansar, a journalist at The Indian Express' vertical InUth, said in a post on X tagging the authorities in Karnataka.

This is serious. @DgpKarnataka@CMofKarnataka@DKShivakumar . This person is threatening to throw acid on my wife's face for her choice of clothes. Please take immediate action against this person to prevent any incident from happening. pic.twitter.com/N6fxS59Kqm — Shahbaz Ansar (@ShahbazAnsar_) October 9, 2024

After social media users traced Nikith Shetty to his workplace, action began. The company where he worked in a post on Instagram said he has been fired and a case has been filed against him.

"We are deeply saddened to address a serious incident involving one of our employees, Nikith Shetty, who made a threatening statement regarding another individual's choice of clothing. This behaviour is absolutely unacceptable and goes against the core values we uphold at Etios Services," the company said.

"As a company committed to fostering a safe and respectful environment, we have taken immediate action. Nikith's employment has been terminated for a period of five years, and we have filed a case against him to ensure accountability for his actions," said Etios Digital Services, a full-stack marketing agency.

Many thanked the company for taking action against the man who threatened a woman to attack her with acid just because he did not like her choice of clothing.

Mr Ansar also posted his thanks for the support he received.

"The man who threatened my wife Khyati Shree with acid attack lost his job. The company acted promptly and fired him. Thanks to everyone who made this happen," he said.

Section 124 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) addresses crimes involving attacks using acid or similar substances. The section imposes severe penalties for causing permanent damage or severe harm through acid attacks, including life imprisonment and fines to cover the victim's medical expenses.