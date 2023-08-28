Man Arrested For Killing Live-In Partner With Pressure Cooker In Bengaluru

The accused beat the woman to death with a pressure cooker, police said. (Representational)

Bengaluru police have arrested a man for allegedly beating his live-in partner to death with a pressure cooker because he suspected her of cheating on him. The incident has taken place at Mico layout in Begur.

Twenty-four-year-old Deva from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, had been living with Vaishnav, from Kerala's Kollam, at the rented apartment for the past two years.

According to police, the two had studied together in college and worked in the sales and marketing sector. Neighbours have told police that they quarrelled often. But police said none of them had filed a police complaint against each other in the past.

"Vaishnav had some doubts about the deceased, and they fought over it. On Sunday, this happened again, and he hit the woman with a cooker," CK Baba, senior police officer of South Bengaluru, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Vaishnav was on the run after the incident, but was caught. A murder case has been registered.

"We have arrested him and interrogation is on," said the officer.