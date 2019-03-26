'Shocking,' Says Ex-Minister's Wife After Losing Race For Bengaluru Seat

Tejaswini Ananth Kumar said she stood by BJP's decision after being passed over for Bangalore South seat

Highlights Tejaswini Ananth Kumar was recommended for Bangalore South seat But, Tejasvi Surya, 28, was chosen as BJP candidate for Bangalore South Tejaswini Ananth Kumar is wife of Ananth Kumar who died last year

The BJP's decision to pick Tejasvi Surya as its candidate in the high-profile Bangalore South seat in Karnataka for the national election has left in shock a leader who had even started her campaign - Tejaswini Ananth Kumar.

Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, 53, had been recommended for the seat that her husband, Union Minister Ananth Kumar, held till he died last year. Ananth Kumar was a five-time parliamentarian from the seat.

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa, who had recommended her name to his party bosses, told NDTV that she would be the Bangalore South candidate. Last night, Tejaswini Ananth Kumar learnt that she had been passed over for 28-year-old lawyer Tejasvi Surya.

"It is shocking to (my workers) and even to me. I have been telling myself it is important to show our maturity, that we are a party with a difference," she said in an interview to news agency ANI.

"I stand with the party's decision. Let's not start asking questions. If we have to contribute to the country then we have to work for (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi-ji."

She referred to defence personnel who worked for the country without bothering about their families.

"(My husband) worked all these years. We always worked with the idea of nation first, party next, self-interest last. Now it is the time to show we always believed in that," Tejaswini Ananth Kumar said.

Party sources say in the race for Bangalore South, the party preferred Tejasvi Surya because of his sharp oratory. Many in the BJP argue that will be an asset in a constituency that has intricate caste math.

Also, a combined Janata Dal Secular and Congress will be a tougher challenge than before. Tejasvi Surya, say BJP leaders, is a young, dynamic face who is known for his strong speeches. He has also a strong association with the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.