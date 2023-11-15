Laid Off, TCS Ex-Employee Makes Bomb Threat Call Under The Influence

A bomb threat call was made to TCS in Bengaluru by an ex employee

A bomb threat call to the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) office in Bengaluru's Electronic City led to panic this morning, the police said.

The call was made by a former TCS employee who was angry after she was let go, the police said, adding the ex-employee also dialled under the influence.

According to the police, a woman from Belagavi, some 500 km from Bengaluru, who was fired by TCS, made the call to a driver of the company. She allegedly said a bomb had been planted in the B Block of the campus.

The woman knew the cab driver from the time when she worked for TCS, the police said.

The police said they inspected the B Block area with a bomb disposal squad and found nothing.

The police said they will take her into custody in Belagavi, a district near the border with Goa.