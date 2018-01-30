Kidnapped 5-Year-Old Boy Rescued After Car Chase In Bengaluru, 4 Arrested

The boy was rescued two days after a four-member gang, led by criminal mastermind Divyateja, kidnapped him in Bengaluru and demanded a ransom of Rs 35 lakh, they said.

Bengaluru | | Updated: January 30, 2018 17:55 IST
Police chased down the car with the boy in it at a secluded place and intercepted it. (Representational)

Bengaluru:  A five-year-old boy, allegedly abducted for a ransom, was rescued by police who shot at and injured the kidnapper following a car chase, police said today.

The boy was rescued two days after a four-member gang, led by criminal mastermind Divyateja, kidnapped him in Bengaluru and demanded a ransom of Rs 35 lakh, they said.

Divyateja was injured in shooting and later arrested along with three others.

Acting on a complaint from the boy's father, police launched a manhunt and tracked one of the gang members, who revealed that Divyateja was driving with the child in his car towards Kengeri, Bengaluru.

Immediately, police chased down the vehicle at a secluded place and intercepted it. That's when Divyateja pulled out a machete and tried to attack them, police said.

"In self-defense, we opened two rounds of fire. One of the bullets hit his right leg and he collapsed on the ground," the police said in a press release.

The accused was moved to Victoria Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

