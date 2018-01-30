Kidnapped 5-Year-Old Boy Rescued After Car Chase In Bengaluru, 4 Arrested

The boy was rescued two days after a four-member gang, led by criminal mastermind Divyateja, kidnapped him in Bengaluru and demanded a ransom of Rs 35 lakh, they said.
Divyateja was injured in shooting and later arrested along with three others.
Acting on a complaint from the boy's father, police launched a manhunt and tracked one of the gang members, who revealed that Divyateja was driving with the child in his car towards Kengeri, Bengaluru.
Immediately, police chased down the vehicle at a secluded place and intercepted it. That's when Divyateja pulled out a machete and tried to attack them, police said.
Comments
The accused was moved to Victoria Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.