Pro-Kannada Activists Protest, Seek Ban Sunny Leone's Show In Bengaluru

Pro-Kannada activists staged a protest calling for a ban on Bollywood actor Sunny Leone's show (File)

Pro-Kannada activists staged a protest Monday calling for a ban on Bollywood actor Sunny Leone's show in Bengaluru on November 3, saying it was against Kannada culture.

The event titled 'Purity and Expression' is being organised by Time Creations at the Manyata Tech Park in the city.

Members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Yuva Sene (KRVYS) burnt an effigy of the former adult film star and claimed that the show was "against Kannada culture."

"We staged a demonstration against the event...It is not just about the show here. There is much more to it...The actress is going to play the lead role in a period film based on a woman warrior from south India," KRVYS, president, K Harish said.

"How can an actress like her be allowed to portray the legendary woman worshipped by everyone?" he asked.

On December 31 last year, a new year's eve show featuring Ms Leone, organised by Time Creations, was cancelled following protests by the KRVYS and denial of permission by the authorities.