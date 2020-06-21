3 Killed While Performing Motorcycle Stunts In Bengaluru

They are residents of Govindapura area of Bengaluru, Karnataka, police said (File)

Three people were killed on Sunday while allegedly performing stunts on a bike at the airport road in Bengaluru.

"Three men died in a road accident when they were performing bike stunts at airport road early morning today. They are residents of Govindapura area of Bengaluru, Karnataka," the police said.

A case has been registered at Yelahanka Police Station.

Further investigation is underway.

