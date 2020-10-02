Helmet, Shoe In Fight Between Marshals, 2 Men Over Mask Fine In Bengaluru

A case has been registered against both the men for attacking the marshals.

A fight out broke out between the marshals of Bengaluru civic body and two men over not paying fine for mask rule violation. Video showed the men, without masks, engaging in a fist fight with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike marshals in Bengaluru's KR Puram area.

One of the men was also seen hitting a marshal with a shoe and then with his helmet amid several honking vehicles as the fight blocked the traffic. The marshal was then seen thrashing the man before the other officials intervened and restrained him.

Both the men have been arrested. A case has been registered against them for assaulting the marshals while they were imposing fine for mask rule violation.

The Karnataka government, under its fresh guidelines for "re-,opening", announced those violating the mask rule would face a fine, of Rs 1,000 in municipal areas and Rs 500 in other places.

Till now, the fine for not wearing mask was Rs 200 and the steep hike has been made in view of people not wearing masks in public places as required to check the spread of COVID-19.