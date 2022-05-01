Hailstones, Heavy Rain In Bengaluru While Heatwave Fries Northern Region

Bengaluru residents posted visuals of hailstones that pounded the city today.

Several parts of Bengaluru received heavy rains and a hailstorm today. The weather department has given a 'heavy rain' forecast for the Karnataka capital for three more days.

Bengaluru residents are battling a double whammy with heavy rains and unbearable summer heat. The intense weather has given effect to incessant power cuts making things worse in the city.

The rains come a day after Bengaluru recorded its hottest day of the year with maximum temperatures touching 35.2 degrees Celsius.

Several states in India are reeling under an intense heat wave. The temperature crossed the 46-degree Celsius today at a few places in Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi.