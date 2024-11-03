Decomposed Body Of Kannada Director Guruprasad Found At Bengaluru Flat

Kannada actor and director Guruprasad was found dead at his Bengaluru apartment

Noted Kannada actor and director Guruprasad was found dead in his Bengaluru apartment today, the police said.

The 52-year-old director was known for his acclaimed films such as 'Mata', 'Eddelu Manjunatha', and 'Director's Special'.

The police said neighbours dialled them reporting odour from his apartment in Bengaluru's Dasanapura neighbourhood, after which a police team went there.

Guruprasad lived alone.

The police said they found the body, decomposed and hanging, in the drawing room. While the matter is under investigation, initial reports indicated Guruprasad had been struggling with financial difficulties and pressure from creditors. The police said they are investigating from every angle, including death by suicide.

"This morning, the director was found to have died by suicide in an apartment under the jurisdiction of the Madanayakanahalli police station. It is known that he was experiencing significant financial difficulties," Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police CK Baba told reporters.

"Neighbours noticed and reported the incident. A case has been registered under BNS 194. Our teams are conducting an in-depth investigation," Mr Baba said.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai in a post on X offered his condolences. "It is a sad fact that famous film director Guruprasad has passed away. He has given many good films to Karnataka. It is very painful that he committed suicide. May god rest his soul in eternal peace. Om Shanti," Mr Bommai posted in Kannada.