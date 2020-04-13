'Not Invited': Congress MLA On Tesjasvi Surya's Home Delivery Initiative

Coronavirus: Several states have made wearing mask mandatory over COVID-19 (AFP)

Bengaluru, like the rest of the country, is in a state of lockdown as it fights to prevent the spread of COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus. With attempts being made to cut down unnecessary movement of people, free home delivery of essential items to those living in Bengaluru South was launched on Sunday.

Revenue Minister R Ashok, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and mayor Gautham Kumar attended the launch.

"The Bengaluru South Police Division limit covers three assembly constituencies - Basavanagudi, Jayanagar and Padmanabhnagar - and certain wards of Chickpet assembly constituency. Citizens from these localities can call the COVID-19 Home Delivery Helpline, set up by the Task Force of Tejasvi Surya, on 080 6191 4960," Mr Surya said in a statement.

"They may also place orders by sending a 'Hi' on the same number. Over 2.5 lakh households residing in these areas can order groceries, medicines, fruits and vegetables through the helpline. The home delivery charges have been waived off currently and the purchases items would be delivered within a day," he said.

The launch of the home delivery service has upset Congress MLA from Jayanagar, Sowmya Reddy.

"@PMOIndia @narendramodi sir @CMofKarnataka is this a BJP or a BBMP initiative? It says delivery in Jayanagar too but the MLA was not informed not invited for this govt initiative. I met the @BBMPCOMM & @BBMP_MAYOR a few days ago why didn't you tell me about this? @DCPSouthBCP," Ms Reddy tweeted.

@PMOIndia, @narendramodi sir ,@CMofKarnataka, is this a BJP or a BBMP initiative? It says delivery in Jayanagar too but the MLA was not informed not invited for this govt initiative. I met the @BBMPCOMM & @BBMP_MAYOR a few days ago why didn't you tell me about this? @DCPSouthBCPpic.twitter.com/er29biKtF5 — Sowmya Reddy (@Sowmyareddyr) April 12, 2020

She was backed by the Karnataka Congress. "@BSYBJP govt is playing dirty politics in times of distress. While BJP MLAs are busy with their own branding of govt sponsered aid, opposition MLA constituencies are given a step motherly treatment. Govt is so insensitive that oppn MLAs aren't even informed of welfare schemes," the Karnataka Congress tweeted.

The BJP returned to power in Karnataka in July last year after the collapse of the coalition government between the Congress and the Janata Dal Secular. There had been speculation at that time that Ms Reddy and her father, former home minister Ramalinga Reddy, would join other coalition rebel MLAs and switch allegiance to the BJP. The father and daughter, however, chose to remain with the Congress.