Caught On Camera Eating Inside Metro, Bengaluru Woman Fined Rs 500

A woman passenger has been fined Rs 500 after visuals of her eating inside the Bengaluru metro surfaced on social media. The commuter, who had boarded the metro to travel from Madavara station to Magadi Road on Saturday, was caught eating on camera by a fellow traveller.

A video uploaded to social media showed the woman sitting on one of the benches inside the metro and eating from what appeared to be a tiffin box.

Taking note of the violation of metro rules, security staff stopped and fined the woman at the Madavara station this morning.

Beware! Eating inside the Bengaluru metro could cost you , a woman was fined 500 rupees after a co passenger made a video of her eating and uploaded it on social media. The security team intercepted her today and fined her. pic.twitter.com/8NIbfCiytX — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) April 28, 2025

"She had disregarded metro rules by eating while travelling on the metro on 26th April 2025, a violation that was caught on camera by a fellow traveller and uploaded on social media," an official said.

The consumption of food and beverages is not allowed within the metro premises to maintain cleanliness and prevent littering. Bengaluru Metro said that it encourages all passengers to observe these rules and make every effort to uphold the cleanliness of the metro system.

The metro is a shared space, and passengers must adhere to the rules to ensure a comfortable and safe travel experience for all commuters, the official said.