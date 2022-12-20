Bengaluru Woman Strangles Handicapped Daughter, Tries To Die By Suicide

The police have begun an investigation in the case (Representational photo)

A widow allegedly strangled her handicapped daughter (14) to death and attempted suicide on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, the 28-year-old widow committed the crime in her house near Bengaluru, and then tried to hang herself.

Her sister and neighbours rescued the mother and the daughter to a hospital where the doctors declared the girl dead on arrival while the 28-year-old is in an unconscious state, the police said.

Investigation to find the reason has begun, they added.

