Bengaluru Woman Loses Rs 3.75 Crore After Falling For AI Video Of Sadhguru

A major cyber fraud case has been reported in Bengaluru, where a woman was allegedly cheated of over Rs 3.75 crore after being lured by an AI YouTube video that showed spiritual leader Sadhguru endorsing a trading platform.

The woman, a resident of CV Raman Nagar, claimed to be unaware of deepfake technology and fell for the AI-generated video of Sadhguru while she was scrolling through Youtube videos, police said.

According to the FIR, complainant Varsha Gupta was watching YouTube videos on 25 February 2025 when she came across a clip in which a fake video of Sadhguru appeared to claim that investing through a trading link with just USD $250 would bring huge financial gains. Believing the video to be genuine, Varsha clicked on the link provided in the description.

Soon after, she was contacted by a man identifying himself as Mr Waleed B, who posed as a representative of the so-called Mirrox App. He used multiple foreign phone numbers and email addresses and instructed her to download the Mirrox application. Waleed conducted trading lessons through Zoom, while another person, Michael C, guided her whenever Waleed was unavailable.

Between February and April 2025, the complainant transferred a total of Rs 3.75 crore from her bank accounts and credit cards into accounts provided by the fraudsters.

Authorities believe this is part of a larger cybercrime racket and are proving all angles.