Bengaluru Techie Kills Her Mother, Flies To Andaman For Holiday, Arrested

The woman's brother alleged that his sister stabbed and attacked him with an iron rod

A techie in Bengaluru allegedly stabbed her mother to death and left her younger brother bleeding in the house before flying to Andaman and Nicobar Islands for a trip with her friend.

The woman and her friend have both been arrested in Port Blair.

Amrutha Chandrashekar, 33, allegedly stabbed her mother, 52, with a knife on Monday and then attacked her younger brother Harish, also a techie.

She was packed for a five-day holiday in the Andamans, the police said. After stabbing the two, Amrutha allegedly left with her friend Shridhar Rao, who picked her up in his bike on their way to the airport.

According to the police, the injured brother then called relatives for help.

Amrutha, a software engineer, had told her mother and 30-year old brother that she had been transferred to Hyderabad and she may have to move.

Harish told the police that around 4 am on Monday, he saw his sister frantically taking out stuff from closets and offered to help, but she refused.

Moments later, she attacked him, he said. When he screamed for help, their mother came running. Amrutha allegedly turned on her and stabbed her.

Harish alleged that his sister stabbed him and attacked him with an iron rod before running off.

"We are still investigating the matter. We are not clear about the motive behind the murder," a police officer told PTI.

A police team took a flight to Port Blair and tracked down the couple with help from the local police.

Reports suggest Amrutha was upset about the family's unpaid debts. It is not yet established whether her friend Shridhar Rao was in on the plan.

(With inputs from PTI)