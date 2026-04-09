"If Cops Ask, Say We Are Friends": Bengaluru Surgeon Told Lover After Killing Doctor Wife

A Bengaluru surgeon, accused of killing his dermatologist wife, had allegedly planned a cover-up with his lover, according to new chats that have surfaced about a year after the sensational murder.

Mahendra Reddy was arrested in October last year, nearly six months after he allegedly murdered his wife, Kruthika Reddy, by administering an overdose of an anaesthetic drug at their residence.

The incident dates back to April 21, when Kruthika allegedly fell ill at home. She was rushed to a nearby hospital by Mahendra, where she was declared dead. It initially appeared as a natural death, but suspicions later arose among investigators.

According to police officials, Mahendra allegedly used his medical knowledge to make the death appear natural and avoid immediate suspicion.

During the course of the investigation, police uncovered that the accused was in a relationship with a nurse, Harishtha.

Investigators found incriminating communication between the two, which became a crucial part of the case.

Authorities revealed that the accused deliberately avoided conventional messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and instead used UPI payment applications to send messages - an attempt to evade detection.

Police have compiled a massive volume of digital and forensic evidence against him, which has been included in the chargesheet. This includes over 10.34 lakh digital files recovered by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), along with PhonePe chats, deleted data, intimate photographs, and other key materials.

Some of the messages allegedly sent by the accused to Harishtha indicate prior planning and consciousness of guilt, sources said.

In a message, he wrote, "Do not text or call me anywhere after you see this message. I will call you once everything is settled. Mostly police will call you to ask what's our relation, tell we are friends..."

In another message, he stated, "I don't have proof but I have killed Kruthika. I will go behind bars..."

Further messages suggest emotional distress and acknowledgement of wrongdoing, with the accused stating he would "live life like a murderer".

Mahendra and Kruthika got married in May 2024. They were both working at a hospital in Bengaluru.

A local court has rejected Mahendra's bail application, citing the gravity of the allegations and the strength of the digital evidence collected.