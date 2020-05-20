Boom Leaves Bengaluru Puzzled, Twitter Gets To Work

Bengaluru: Authorities are trying to find out the reason for the sound.

A mysterious 'boom' was heard across large parts of Bengaluru this afternoon, leaving residents of the city and social media users puzzled. While the source of the sound is yet to be known, Karnataka's natural disaster monitoring centre has said it is not due to an earthquake.

The sound was heard from as far as the Bengaluru airport in the northern end of the city to the IT hub of Electronic City which is 54 km away. The sound was also heard in areas such as Kalyan Nagar in east Bengaluru, central Bengaluru's MG Road and areas such as Marathahalli, Whitefield, Sarjapur and Hebbagodi.

"Earthquake activity will not be restricted to one area and will be widespread. We have checked our sensors and there is no earthquake activity recorded today," tweeted the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, quoting its director Srinivas Reddy.

"The activity reported in Bengaluru is not due to an earthquake. The seismometers did not capture any ground vibration as generally happens during a mild Tremor. The activity is purely a loud unknown noise," the agency tweeted.

Many people also speculated that the sound could be caused by a fighter jet such as a Mirage 2000.

#Bangalore was one of the top trends on Twitter this afternoon.

Did anybody else feel a loud rumble and vibrations for a few seconds in Bangalore around 1:25 pm? It sounded like an explosion. My windows shook and the neighbors came out on the streets looking surprised. #earthquake#bangalore — Prakash Mishra (@pmishra1598) May 20, 2020

A very loud noise is heard in Bangalore!! Authorities are verifying the source.



Hear the sound here in this video(posted GD Chennai). #bangaloreboom#Bangalore#earthquakehttps://t.co/3ipvf6DSFO — Manas Muduli (@manas_muduli) May 20, 2020

My dear fellow Bangaloreans, every loud sound you hear is not a transformer going bust — Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) May 20, 2020

"We are trying to ascertain the source of the noise," a senior police officer said. "In Whitefield area, we have searched on the ground and so far, there is no damage to any property," he added.