Bengaluru Metro Service Affected After Technical Problem

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited tweeted the technical failure occurred at 6.43 PM. (File)

Metro rail services in Bengaluru were affected on Saturday evening due to technical failure, the BMRCL said. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) tweeted that the technical failure occurred at 6.43 PM.

It added full services were restored at 7.38 pm.

Metro rail authorities had to run loop services between Baiyappanahalli and Vijayanagar stations following the technical failure.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.