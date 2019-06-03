Bengaluru Man Hangs 12-Year-Old Son, Daughter Shoots It On Cellphone

Bengaluru murders: Police said they will take statement of the accused's daughter (File)

A 45-year-old man who hung his son from a ceiling fan while his screaming daughter filmed the act on a mobile phone has been arrested in Bengaluru. He also killed his 38-year-old wife, who worked as a help, the police said.

The accused reportedly told the police that the family, which ran a chit fund scheme, had agreed on a suicide pact to escape from heavy debt.

In the disturbing video, the man is seen standing on a small table and tying what appears to be a bed sheet around the neck of his 12-year-old son, who does not offer any resistance. He then releases his grip until the boy becomes immobile. A woman is also seen lying on the floor.

The incident in Bengaluru that has chilling parallels to the deaths of 11 members of a family in north Delhi's Burari last year happened between 2 and 3 am on Sunday at the house in Vibhutipura, in the eastern part of the city.

Neighbours contacted the police after the 17-year-old girl informed them of the horror in morning.

The police said they are yet to record the girl's statement.