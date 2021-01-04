Bengaluru-Kempegowda Airport Suburban Train To Finally Start From Today

The airport halt station is situated at the edge of the Kempegowda International Airport boundary.

From today (Monday), travellers in Bengaluru will finally be able to take a train that goes close to the Kempegowda International Airport, located in the outskirts of the city. Until now - apart from private vehicles - commuters used to rely on expensive taxis and buses, with even the bus ticket costing Rs 250 from most parts of the city.

Now, the South Western Railway has started service to the Devanahalli Station (situated at the edge of the airport boundary). The new service will provide the first non-road, faster and less expensive alternative to the commuters to reach the airport. One can board a train from the city and reach the airport halt station (situated at the edge of the airport boundary) at fares as low as Rs 10-15. A total of five pairs of trains will run between the city and the airport halt station for the next few months. A shuttle service will be provided between the station and the airport at fares as low as Rs 10.

"Starting Monday, Bengalureans can take a train to Kempegowda International Airport, Devanahalli station. Trains will operate from Bengaluru city station to the newly built KIA, Devanahalli Railway halt station," tweeted Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Starting Monday, Bengalureans can take a train to Kempegowda International Airport, Devanahalli station. Trains will operate from Bengaluru city station to the newly built KIA, Devanahalli Railway halt station.@PiyushGoyal@BLRAirport - B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) January 3, 2021

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that train route will not only benefit lakhs of people but also reduce traffic congestion drastically.

"Kempegowda International Airport Halt Railway Station in Bengaluru, Karnataka is all set to serve travelers from 4th January. This will go a long way in enhancing last-mile connectivity to Bengaluru airport, benefit lakhs of people and reduce the traffic congestion drastically," he tweeted.

Kempegowda International Airport Halt Railway Station in Bengaluru, Karnataka is all set to serve travelers from 4th January.



This will go a long way in enhancing last-mile connectivity to Bengaluru airport, benefit lakhs of people and reduce the traffic congestion drastically. pic.twitter.com/tXoWiwyzqg - Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 3, 2021

Vijaya, Deputy General Manager and Chief Public Relations Officer of South Western Railways said, "As we all know, Kempegowda International Airport is one of the biggest and busiest airports in our country. Reaching this airport had always been a problem for air travellers. From some areas of Bangalore it would take one and a half to two hours. Given the traffic situation in Bangalore, it was a real problem to reach the airport. To eliminate this problem, BIAL and south western railways have partnered to provide a halt station that is very close to the airport. The railways provided the land. The airport authorities have constructed the station. To serve this station exclusively, we are running 5 pairs of trains. Two are from Majestic - that is KSR, Bengaluru. One will be from Yelahanka. The ticket fare, as is always the case with Railways, is very low. Ticket fare from Bangalore station is ₹10. If it goes via Cantonment Station it is ₹15."

The service is expected to benefit local residents working at the airport, the official said. "There are thousands of workers in Bangalore airport. The devices will be highly beneficial to them as well. We have discussed with airport authorities and designed the train timings in such a way to attend to the peak timing in the airport which is early in the morning and again late in the evening. We hope the services will be well patronised," Ms Vijaya said.

For now, the journey time from the main Majestic Railway station is around one hour because of the stops in between. But the Railways is considering introducing a non-stop train if the response is good.