Video: Speeding SUV Hits 3 Bikes In Bengaluru On Diwali Day, 4 Injured

The incident was reported from Hulimavu area in Bengaluru

Four people were injured after a speeding SUV hit three bikes in a row in Bengaluru on Diwali evening, the police said.

The incident was reported from Hulimavu area in Bengaluru yesterday.

A security camera footage shows the car first hitting two motorcycles on the busy road.

A man is seen being flung several feet in the air before he fell on the road between two cars, while the second biker fell on the footpath after the hit.

The car then and rams the third motorcyle a few metres ahead, injuring two men the video shows.

Officials said the injured were rushed to a hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

Efforts are on to trace the car driver who flee the spot after the incident, officials said.