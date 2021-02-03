First Covid-Era Aero India Show To Fly High On Make In India Capabilities

Aero India will take off later today in Bengaluru amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 13th edition of Aero India, a premier aerospace and defence exhibition of many firsts, will take off later today in Bengaluru amid the coronavirus pandemic. It will focus on showcasing and augmenting India's indigenous defence sector capabilities from the lens of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India campaigns.

"India offers unlimited potential in defence and aerospace. Aero India is a wonderful platform for collaborations in these areas. The Government of India has brought futuristic reforms in these sectors, which will add impetus to our quest to become Atmanirbhar," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted as the show began with the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"With blue sunny skies AFS Yelahanka welcomes you to Aero India 2021," tweeted the Indian Air Force, one of the organisers of the show besides Army, Navy, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), and the Coast Guard.

As many as 601 exhibitors - 523 Indian and 78 foreign - and 14 countries have confirmed participation in the air show where the DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) will exhibit its latest defence technologies and demonstrate systems.

During the event, the Defence Minister is set to release the DRDO export compendium, a document on new procedure for Design, Development and Production of Military Aircraft and Airborne Stores (DDPMAS) and other documents with a view to push foreign defence companies to not only make their products in India, but even consider her offerings.

A day earlier, Mr Singh had inaugurated a new HAL facility to double the production of India's indigenous fighter jet - LCA Tejas, which will also be on display.

"Tejas is not only indigenous it is also better than its foreign equivalents on several parameters and comparatively cheaper. Many countries have shown interest in Tejas. India will achieve the target of Rs 1.75 lakh-crore in the field of defence manufacturing in few years," Mr Singh had said, adding India cannot remain dependent on other countries for its defence.

The first air show to be held in the Covid era, it will be shorter with no days set aside for public viewing like earlier. Only 3,000 people will be allowed to watch at a time due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place, and a negative RT-PCR test report no older than three days will be a must to attend.

It will also be the first "hybrid" aeronautics show that will be open to digital attendance, viewing and participation for those who cannot make it.

The three-day event will feature an awe-inspiring line up of metal birds, including United States' B-1B Lancer supersonic heavy bomber, and a model of India's first-ever semi-stealth drone that is pegged to be revolutionary, and is under development right now.

Forty-two aircrafts of the Indian armed forced are set to sizzle across the Bengaluru skies.

Also for the first time, this year will have a joint display of the Surya Kiran and Sarang teams. There will be 42 aircraft in the flying displays, with two displays every day: 9am to 12noon and 2pm to 5pm.