Bengaluru Cops Hunt For Missing Techie Who Went To Meet OLX Buyer For Car Friends say software professional Ajitabh Kumar he was last active on WhatsApp around 7:10 pm the same day. His brother said he had listed his car for sale on OLX to raise funds for paying MBA course fee

6 Shares EMAIL PRINT Ajitabh Kumar's car hasn't been found. The police are analysing CCTV footage. Bengaluru: Four teams of the Bengaluru police are looking for a 29-year-old software engineer from Patna who has been



"We have formed four teams to search for Kumar Ajitabh, who left his house at Whitefield in the city's south-east suburbs on December 18 morning, apparently to sell his car to a buyer, but did not return home. His mobile phone is also switched off since then," inspector Praveen Babu told news agency IANS.



Friends say he was last active on WhatsApp around 7:10 pm the same day. A police complaint was filed by one of his friends a day after he went missing. The techie had been staying with his childhood friend Ravi in Bengaluru's Whitefield ever since he moved to the city in 2010.



"He had got through an executive MBA program at IIM Kolkata, he had to pay around Rs 5 Lakh by December 20 and we guess that's why he had put up his car for sale, to fund his fee. When he left home he was in casual wear and didn't tell anyone where he was going," Ravi said.



Ajitabh's brother Arunabh Kumar also said he had listed his car for sale on OLX to raise money for paying the MBA course fee.



"We have not received any clues so far and are working to locate him," the police officer said.



The car hasn't been found either. The police are analysing CCTV footage from the area and nearby toll plazas.

Ajitabh Kumar's car which he had listed on online marketplace OLX



"We are investigating all angles, we have sought data from the online classified portal (OLX) as well. We have obtained his call record details as well," said a police officer who is part of the investigation.



Nothing stands out in Mr Kumar's personal and professional life that could help investigators so far, say the police.



His friends and relatives have launched an online campaign to find him.



With inputs from IANS





