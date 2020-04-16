Bengaluru Cop Rescues Calf From Speeding Car. Now They Are Inseparable

Inspector Mohammed Rafi feeds the calf almost 20 litres of milk everyday

A calf chasing a police officer at Byappanahalli police station in Bengaluru is now a usual sight.

The white-brown calf, who was rescued a fortnight ago by the police officers at the city's Byappanahalli Police Station, has now become inseparable from Station House Officer Mohammed Rafi.

On March 30 midnight, policemen from the Byappanahalli Police Station stopped a speeding vehicle trying to cross a check post close to them. They stopped the car and found a calf, covered in a plastic cover, in the back seat.

The occupants of the car had claimed they found the abandoned calf on their way home. A police probe later found the claim to be correct.

The cops had, however, brought the week old calf to the police station that night, where Inspector Mohammed Rafi named it Bhima.

The inspector now feeds the calf almost 20 litres of milk, gram, pulses and other cereals, according to the recommendation of a veterinarian.

"I will take my Bhima with me once I am transferred from here," said an emotional Inspector Rafi, who has been taking care of the calf like a member of his family.