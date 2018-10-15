3 Drown After Falling Into Lake Near Bengaluru While Taking Selfie: Cops

The police said the bodies have been recovered from the lake

Three teenage students drowned after they fell into a lake on the outskirts of Bengaluru while taking a selfie, the police said on Monday.

The boys were among 50 students from Siddaganga Pre-University College in Tumakuru district who were on a visit to Dobbespet to participate in the National Service Scheme or NSS camp.

The three students, in the age group of 16-17 years, went to the Siddheshwara shrine. They later went to see a lake nearby and started taking selfies on the edge of the water body.

One of them suddenly slipped and fell into the lake while taking a photo, the police said. The other two jumped in to save him and they too drowned, the police said.

The bodies have been recovered.