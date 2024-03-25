22 Bengaluru Families Fined For Wasting Drinking Water Amid Severe Shortage

The severe water shortage has pushed Bengaluru to the edge, (File)

Bengaluru authorities have fined 22 families for using drinking water for non-essential activities. Each family must pay Rs 5,000 fine for the violation of the water supply board's order to conserve water amid a severe shortage in the state.

The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) said it has collected Rs 1.1 lakh in fines from 22 households for using "drinking water for car-washing or gardening". The fines were collected from different areas of the city, with the highest (Rs 80,000) coming from the southern region.

Earlier this month, the BWSSB had recommended an economical use of drinking water keeping the crisis in mind. Residents were urged to avoid using drinking water for washing vehicles, construction, and entertainment purposes.

For repeat offenders, the board had decided an additional fine of Rs 500 every time.

During Holi celebrations, BWSSB has advised residents not to use Cauvery and borewell water for pool parties and rain dances. It has also introduced an innovative programme, encouraging hotels, apartments and industries to install aerators to reduce water consumption.

The severe water shortage has pushed Bengaluru to the edge, forcing city residents to work from home, eat in disposable dishes, and use toilets at malls.

The 'Silicon Valley' of India is facing a shortage of about 500 million litres of water per day (MLD) against the requirement of 2,600 MLDs, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said last week. Of the total requirement, 1,470 MLD water comes from the Cauvery River while 650 MLD is sourced from borewells, according to the Chief Minister.