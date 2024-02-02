21-Year-Old Engineering Student On Bike Run Over By Bus In Bengaluru

A 21-year-old engineering student was killed after a Bengaluru bus ran her over on Friday, police said. the student was on her way to the college on Friday morning when she was hit by a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus.

Police said the accident took place around 8.30 am while Kusumita, a student at a private engineering college, was on the way to the institute on her bike.

The incident was captured by the CCTV camera of a shop near Harishchandra Ghat in Malleswaram.

The video shows a group of people rushing to stop the city bus as it enters the scene. A few of them run towards its rear tire where the 21-year-old's body can be seen.

The crowd gestures at the bus driver to reverse his vehicle as others pull the body from under the tire. Passengers on the bus are also seen getting down to help the crowd.

A case has been registered at the Malleswaram police station. The driver of the bus is yet to be arrested.

