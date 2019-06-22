2 Fall To Death From Second Floor Of Pub In Bengaluru

The two fell from an opening on the second floor of the pub in Bengaluru

Two people died in Bengaluru last evening after they fell from the second floor of a pub. Police say the victims - Pawan and Veda, who were both in their thirties - were climbing down from the third floor of the pub on Church Street and fell from an opening in the second floor.

Both Pawan and Veda were employees of a private firm.

The accident took place as the newly-appointed Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar was on surveillance rounds in the area.

A police complaint has been registered at the Cubbon Park Police Station against the pub and the building owner.

The police are yet to receive a post mortem report to determine if the two were under the influence of alcohol.

