2 Fall To Death From Second Floor Of Pub In Bengaluru

The police are yet to receive a post mortem report to determine if the two were under the influence of alcohol.

Bengaluru | Written by | Updated: June 22, 2019 12:23 IST
The two fell from an opening on the second floor of the pub in Bengaluru


Bengaluru: 

Two people died in Bengaluru last evening after they fell from the second floor of a pub. Police say the victims - Pawan and Veda, who were both in their thirties - were climbing down from the third floor of the pub on Church Street and fell from an opening in the second floor. 

Both Pawan and Veda were employees of a private firm. 

The accident took place as the newly-appointed Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar was on surveillance rounds in the area. 

A police complaint has been registered at the Cubbon Park Police Station against the pub and the building owner. 

The police are yet to receive a post mortem report to determine if the two were under the influence of alcohol.
 

