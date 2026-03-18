Meet World's First Scooter With Airbags

Yamaha has now revealed the world's first scooter with airbags, called the- Yamaha Tricity 300, it is a three-wheeled scooter designed for improved balance and stability. Now, it goes a step further by becoming the first scooter globally to offer an airbag, developed in collaboration with Autoliv.

The airbag is positioned in the front apron of the scooter and works using advanced sensors that detect sudden impacts. In case of a frontal collision, the airbag deploys instantly to cushion the rider and reduce forward momentum. Unlike cars, where airbags work with seatbelts, this system is specifically designed to minimise injury by preventing the rider from being thrown ahead. The system has been extensively tested through simulations as well as real-world crash scenarios, and buyers will have the option to choose between variants with or without the airbag.

While airbag technology isn't entirely new to two-wheelers-models like the Honda Gold Wing Tour already feature it-bringing it to a scooter makes it far more accessible for everyday riders. Similar concepts were earlier explored on the Piaggio MP3, but this is the first production-ready implementation in this segment.

Yamaha Tricity 300: Design And Technology

The 2026 model also receives a refreshed design with sharper styling. It gets a new LED lighting setup, redesigned front body panels and a split-style tail lamp arrangement, giving it a more modern and sporty look. Yamaha has also introduced new colour options such as Milky White, Zen Green and Power Grey.

Braking performance has been improved with the addition of a new Brake Control system that uses data from the IMU to optimise braking force. Alongside this, a Unified Braking System automatically balances braking between the front and rear wheels, resulting in better stability during sudden stops. The inclusion of traction control further enhances grip and rider confidence, especially in challenging conditions.

Yamaha Tricity 300: Features

The scooter now comes equipped with a modern digital interface, featuring a 4.2-inch colour TFT display paired with a 2.8-inch LCD screen. It also offers built-in Garmin navigation and smartphone connectivity via the MyRide app, allowing riders to access call and music alerts on the go.

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Other features include keyless start, generous storage space, a parking brake and Yamaha's leaning multi-wheel system, which allows both front wheels to tilt together while cornering for improved grip. Additionally, the Standing Assist System helps keep the scooter upright at low speeds or when stationary, while a foot-operated brake and 14-inch wheels further contribute to overall stability and control.

Yamaha Tricity 300: Engine

Powering the Yamaha Tricity 300 is a 292 cc engine producing 28 PS and 28.9 Nm, paired with a V-belt automatic gearbox. It delivers a claimed mileage of 30.3 kmpl. While the engine setup remains unchanged, a new catalytic converter has been added to meet the latest emission norms.

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The scooter is set to go on sale in Europe in 2026, with customers having the option to choose between the standard version and the airbag-equipped variant. There are currently no plans for its launch in India.