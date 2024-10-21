Volkswagen Virtus Crosses 50,000 Sales Mark, Becomes Best-Selling C-Sedan In India

Volkswagen India had high hopes with their MQB-A0-IN architecture, when they introduced the Virtus and Taigun, based on this platform. The company has now announced the achievement of a new sales milestone for their C-Segment saloon - Virtus, which has completed sales of 50,000 units in the country in a period of 28 months from its official launch. The Volkswagen Virtus has also become India's highest-selling premium sedan for the calendar year 2024, recording over 17,000 units sold this year, to date. The landmark sales milestone further solidifies the Virtus' position as the No. 1 premium sedan in India.

This year, the brand's India 2.0 cars, Virtus and Taigun collectively surpassed the one lakh domestic sales milestone in the second quarter. At the end of the third quarter of 2024, the brand crossed the 6.5 lakh domestic wholesale milestone in India, with the India 2.0 models contributing to nearly 18.5 % of the domestic volumes in a short span of over 3 years, ever since the market introduction of Taigun.

Speaking about the milestone achievement, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, "We are immensely grateful to all our customers for making the Volkswagen Virtus India's No.1 selling premium sedan. The Virtus continues to resonate strongly with our customers, and crossing the 50,000 sales mark is a testament to the product's success in the Indian market, making it India's most loved premium sedan. Ever since its launch, we have sold nearly 60 Virtus sedans every day, and we are glad that Virtus has carved its own cult following, as it continues to sustain the sales momentum, despite headwinds in its segment."

Mr. Gupta, added, "We have also crossed the 6.5 lakh domestic wholesales milestone in India and are grateful to the extended Volkswagen family for their immense love and trust in the Brand. With our latest, feature-rich and advanced India 2.0 models - Taigun and Virtus, we have also witnessed significant success, with both models contributing to nearly 18.5 % of our overall domestic sales since inception."