Volkswagen Golf GTI Launched In India: Check Price, Specs

Volkswagen has finally launched the Golf GTI in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 53 lakh (ex-showroom). With this price, the hot hatch has become the most expensive car of the brand on sale in the country. Furthermore, it is the second model with the GTI suffix in its name after the Polo GTI, which was earlier sold in the country. Brought via the CBU route, the hatchback had limited units for the Indian market and has already sold out.

Presently in its eighth generation, the Volkswagen Golf GTI is available in Kings Red Premium, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oryx White Premium, and Moonstone Grey color options. The vehicle maintains the sporty look synonymous with the model found in the international market. This is further highlighted by a unique design for the 18-inch alloy wheels, black accents on the front bumper, and a single exhaust outlet. Additionally, the GTI badge is located on the front door with a Matrix LED headlamp on either side.

In terms of the interior, it features a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that utilizes voice commands powered by Chat GPT. Furthermore, the vehicle comes with a GTI-specific digital display adorned with red accents. Other features include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, multi-zone climate control, heated and electrically adjustable front seats, paddle shifters, along with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI in India is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 265 hp of power and 370 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that delivers power to the front wheels. It is equipped with an electronically controlled front-axle differential lock. Volkswagen claims that the Golf GTI can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds, with a top speed electronically capped at 250 kmph.