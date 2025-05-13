Virat Kohli's Car Collection: 5 High-End Cars In Cricketer's Garage

Range Rover Vogue

The Range Rover Vogue is one of the prominent SUVs in Virat Kohli's collection. It comes equipped with a 3.0-liter Ingenium Turbocharged Inline 6 Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) engine, which produces 394 horsepower and 550 Newton-meters of torque. The starting price for this luxury SUV is approximately Rs 2.4 crore.



Range Rover Vogue

Audi R8 LMX

Among the collection of Virat Kohli is the Audi R8 LMX. This high-performance vehicle is valued at Rs 2.97 crore and features a powerful 5.2-liter V10 engine that delivers 602 horsepower and 560 Newton-meters of peak torque.

Audi R8 V10 Plus

The crown jewel in Kohli's car collection is the Audi R8 V10 Plus. This sports car is renowned for its 5.2-liter V10 engine, which generates 602 horsepower and 560 Newton-meters of torque. It comes with a price tag of Rs 2.72 crore.



Audi R8 Plus

Bentley Flying Spur

Among his vehicles, Kohli has the Bentley Flying Spur, which is priced at around Rs 5.25 crore. This luxury sedan of British origin combines exquisite design with high performance and is even special in the brand's lineup.



Bentley Continental GT

Completing his impressive lineup is the Bentley Continental GT, available for Rs 3.29 crore. This model offers two engine options: a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbo hybrid engine and a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged variant, providing a blend of power and refinement.