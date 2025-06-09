VinFast VF6 Snapped Testing In India, Likely Launch Soon?

VinFast, the Vietnamese auto manufacturer, has been trying to roll out its cars in the Indian market for quite some time now. Recently, the VinFast VF6 has been snapped on test in Mumbai. VinFast showcased the VF6 electric SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Also, the VinFast VF7 was spied in a camouflage avatar a few weeks ago, suggesting its launch to be slotted soon.

VinFast VF6: Exterior

The VinFast VF6 gets a curvy outlook, with eyebrow-like LED DRLs at the front. This LED DRL strip falls downward as it approaches the 'V' logo in the center. The honeycomb pattern grille carries wide air dams and blacked-out claddings that give it a rugged look. On the rear end, the VinFast VF6 gets an LED strip taillight, similar to the design seen on the front fascia. Also, the sloping roofline adds to its curvy appeal to some extent.

VinFast VF6

VinFast VF6: Interior

The VinFast VF6 model spotted at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 suggests that the VinFast VF6 has a clean outlook on the inside. It follows a dual-tone color scheme, a flat-bottomed three-spoke steering wheel, a low-set dashboard, and more. It also gets a 12.9-inch infotainment touchscreen, and the most interesting part is that there is no driver display screen available in the VF6, and the driver needs to rely on the HUD for information.

Also Read: Suzuki GSX-8R With OBD-2B Engine Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 9.25 Lakh

VinFast VF6: Powertrain

The VinFast VF6 has VF6 comes equipped with a 59.6kWh battery pack that powers a single motor on the front axle, which propels a peak power and torque output of 204 hp and 310Nm. It claims to shoot from 0-100 km/h in just 8.89 seconds, and the WLTP-certified range stands at 480km.