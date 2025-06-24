VinFast VF6 And VF7 Showcased In Malls Ahead Of India Launch

VinFast is gearing up for the launch of its all-electric lineup in India. The Vietnamese car maker has put the VF6 and the VF7 at a mall in Chennai. Both cars were previously showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and were later spotted testing on Indian roads.

Apart from Chennai, VinFast also displayed the VF6 and VF7 in Hyderabad, Delhi, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Lucknow. This campaign allows visitors to explore the VinFast cars closely. People also get to check out the interior and the design cues of the two all-electric SUVs, ahead of the official launch.

VinFast VF7

The VinFast VF6 gets a 59.6 kWh battery pack that produces 174 hp and 250 Nm in the Eco mode and around 201 hp and 310 Nm in the Plus mode. Also, the brand claims that the VF6 has a mileage of 480 km in Eco and 460 km in the Plus mode. Talking about the VinFast VF7 is powered by a 75.3 kWh battery pack that gives it a peak power and torque output of 201 hp and 309 Nm in the Eco mode and 348 hp and 499 Nm in the Plus mode.

The VinFast VF6 gets a curvy outlook, with eyebrow-like LED DRLs at the front. This LED DRL strip falls downward as it approaches the 'V' logo in the center. The honeycomb pattern grille carries wide air dams and blacked-out claddings that give it a rugged look. On the rear end, the VinFast VF6 gets an LED strip taillight, similar to the design seen on the front fascia. Also, the sloping roofline adds to its curvy appeal to some extent.

VinFast VF6

Also, the VinFast VF7 looks somewhat identical to the VF6. However, it gets a unique LED DRL design that is "V" shaped at the middle section of the bonnet. The front fascia also holds a split LED headlamp setup, a 360-degree camera, and front parking sensors.