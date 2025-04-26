Vespa Introduces Its Luxury Scooter Portfolio; Here's What It Gets

Vespa, the Italian scooter maker has now announced its luxury scooter portfolio. The brand took the moment to introduce the Vespa and Vespa S, Vespa Tech and Vespa Tech S, lineup. These scooters will be launched with new cosmetics and upgraded features, as showcased at the event.

During the event, Mr Ajay Raghuvanshi, Executive Vice President, 2W Domestic Business, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd said,- "Vespa has always been more than just a mode of transport since its inception. It is a cultural icon and a symbol of self-expression for many generations. Delhi has always had a special affinity for our luxurious scooter brand, and we are extremely happy to introduce to the city our most advanced 2025 Vespa portfolio. The new Vespas are equipped with the latest technology, best-ever performance, and a promise for unmatched after-sales and service. I am sure the new Vespa will turn heads and stand out like it always does."



The brand claims that from 2025, Vespa and Vespa S portfolio will see a refreshing design and color philosophy as well as a new engine. The Vespa and Vespa S have been reimagined retaining its classic appeal with subtle design changes. Also, the Vespa portfolio has a new pallet of seven colourful and dual-coloured scooters; and Vespa S will offer eight colourful and dual-coloured scooters. Both Vespa and Vespa S are equipped with new improved engines in either 125cc or 150cc, claiming smoother acceleration, higher gradeability, effortless handling, and eco-friendly performance. Vespa S also offers a special 'Vespa Oro' variant crafted with a special 'Gold' tint. The prices of the Vespa portfolio start from Rs 1,33,951 (ex-showroom).

Talking about the Vespa Tech lineup, it is equipped with either 125cc or 150cc new and improved engines. Also, it gets features like keyless ignition, to TFT Smart Dash, Bluetooth integration and navigation ability, and more. Vespa Tech will also offer a special edition Vespa, christened, 'Vespa Qala'. The prices of the Vespa Tech lineup starts at Rs 1,93,754 (ex-showroom).