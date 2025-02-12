2025 Vespa Scooters Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.32 Lakh

Vespa, the Italian scooter manufacturer, introduced a line of new designs in its existing scooters and a few new launches. The new design and launch lineup includes - Vespa 125, Vespa S 125, Vespa 150, Vespa 150 S, Qala 125, Vespa Tech 125, Vespa S Tech 125, Vespa Qala 150, Vespa Tech 150, and Vespa S Tech 150. Apart from these, Vespa has also introduced a specially-tinted Vespa S Oro.

Mr Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, said,- "Vespa has always been more than just a mode of transport since its inception. It's a cultural icon, a symbol of self-expression for many generations, and an inspiration for artists and creators. Every decade the Vespa has undergone evolution attracting newer enthusiasts for the brand."

He added, "As Vespa completes over a decade in India, Vespa's introduction of an all-new 2025 product portfolio with futuristic features, vibrant and appealing palette has been in the making. It is a significant transition celebrating a new decade and being relevant to a new generation of customers. In India, Vespa occupies the luxury scooter segment, and we intend to grow it as a luxury lifestyle brand. 2025 is the start of a new era of Vespa in India, and I am quite excited with the possibilities that it brings."



The Vespa and the Vespa S get subtle design changes, which the brand claims to be more appealing to the youth. The Vespa portfolio has seven new colours, whereas the Vespa S has eight new colours and dual-tone schemes available now. Vespa has also crafted a special variant- Vespa S Oro, which has a gold tint. The Vespa 125 is priced at Rs 1,32,500 (ex-showroom). At the same time, the Vespa S 125 is available at Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Vespa S has eight new colors and dual-tone schemes to chose from



The Vespa Tech and the Vespa S Tech are the brand's new variants introduced in India. The lineup includes tech like keyless ignition, TFT Smart Dash, Bluetooth, and navigation. The brand has also introduced the special edition Vespa Qala, inspired by the celebratory motifs of Mehendi. The prices of the Vespa Tech 125 start from Rs 1.92 lakh (ex-showroom), and that of the S Tech 125 start from Rs 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom).