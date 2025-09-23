Advertisement

Vespa 125, Aprilia SR 125, And More Get Cheaper Under GST 2.0

Aprilia and Vespa have passed on the full GST benefits under the new GST structure. Here is the list of the popular Vespa and Aprilia scooters, with the new prices.

Vespa

Piaggio has revised prices for Vespa and Aprilia scooters in India, reflecting the updated GST structure for sub-350cc two-wheelers. Effective 22nd September, the brand has passed on full GST benefits to customers, making both scooter lineups more affordable. Here is a list of the Vespa and Aprilia scooters with their new prices

Vespa Scooter Revised Price

The Vespa lineup hosts two major variants in its Indian portfolio- Vespa and Vespa S. The entry-level model, that is the Vespa ZX, has received a price reduction, making it more affordable at Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom); previously, it was priced at Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Pricing (Ex-Showroom Maharashtra) INRPre GST PriceEx-Showroom Price Post change in GST
(w.e.f 22nd Sep'25)
VespaZX1,20,4881,10,230
Vespa 1251,33,8201,22,427
Vespa 125 Dual Colour1,35,7431,24,186
Vespa S 1251,39,0211,27,185
Vespa S 125 Dual Colour1,40,4361,28,481
Vespa 1491,48,9561,36,273
Vespa 149 Dual Colour1,51,0911,38,225
Vespa S 1491,51,8261,38,898
Vespa S 149 Dual Colour1,53,9571,40,848
Vespa TechVespa Tech 1251,94,2161,77,679
Vespa 125 Qala1,94,2161,77,679
Vespa S Tech 1251,98,1351,81,265
Vespa Tech 1492,07,8201,90,123
Vespa Tech 149 Qala2,07,8201,90,122
Vespa S Tech 1492,12,2281,94,155

Aprilia Scooter Revised Price

The Italian two-wheeler maker, Aprilia, has also reduced the prices of its scooter lineup, passing on the GST benefits to the Indian customer. The Aprilia SR 125 is now available at Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Here is a detailed list of the Aprilia scooters along with their new prices:

Aprilia SR 175

ApriliaModelPre GST PriceEx-Showroom Price Post change in GST
ApriliaStorm1,20,2601,10,865
SR 1251,19,9991,10,180
SR 1751,27,9991,17,521
