Vespa 125, Aprilia SR 125, And More Get Cheaper Under GST 2.0

Piaggio has revised prices for Vespa and Aprilia scooters in India, reflecting the updated GST structure for sub-350cc two-wheelers. Effective 22nd September, the brand has passed on full GST benefits to customers, making both scooter lineups more affordable. Here is a list of the Vespa and Aprilia scooters with their new prices

Vespa Scooter Revised Price

The Vespa lineup hosts two major variants in its Indian portfolio- Vespa and Vespa S. The entry-level model, that is the Vespa ZX, has received a price reduction, making it more affordable at Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom); previously, it was priced at Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Pricing (Ex-Showroom Maharashtra) INR Pre GST Price Ex-Showroom Price Post change in GST

(w.e.f 22nd Sep'25) Vespa ZX 1,20,488 1,10,230 Vespa 125 1,33,820 1,22,427 Vespa 125 Dual Colour 1,35,743 1,24,186 Vespa S 125 1,39,021 1,27,185 Vespa S 125 Dual Colour 1,40,436 1,28,481 Vespa 149 1,48,956 1,36,273 Vespa 149 Dual Colour 1,51,091 1,38,225 Vespa S 149 1,51,826 1,38,898 Vespa S 149 Dual Colour 1,53,957 1,40,848 Vespa 149 1,48,956 1,36,273 Vespa Tech Vespa Tech 125 1,94,216 1,77,679 Vespa 125 Qala 1,94,216 1,77,679 Vespa S Tech 125 1,98,135 1,81,265 Vespa Tech 149 2,07,820 1,90,123 Vespa Tech 149 Qala 2,07,820 1,90,122 Vespa S Tech 149 2,12,228 1,94,155

Aprilia Scooter Revised Price

The Italian two-wheeler maker, Aprilia, has also reduced the prices of its scooter lineup, passing on the GST benefits to the Indian customer. The Aprilia SR 125 is now available at Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Here is a detailed list of the Aprilia scooters along with their new prices:

Aprilia SR 175