Vespa 125, Aprilia SR 125, And More Get Cheaper Under GST 2.0

Piaggio has revised prices for Vespa and Aprilia scooters in India, reflecting the updated GST structure for sub-350cc two-wheelers. Effective 22nd September, the brand has passed on full GST benefits to customers, making both scooter lineups more affordable. Here is a list of the Vespa and Aprilia scooters with their new prices
Vespa Scooter Revised Price
The Vespa lineup hosts two major variants in its Indian portfolio- Vespa and Vespa S. The entry-level model, that is the Vespa ZX, has received a price reduction, making it more affordable at Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom); previously, it was priced at Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom).
Also Read: Honda CB500 Super Four, CBR 500R Four Breaks Cover At CIMA'25
|Pricing (Ex-Showroom Maharashtra) INR
|Pre GST Price
|Ex-Showroom Price Post change in GST
(w.e.f 22nd Sep'25)
|Vespa
|ZX
|1,20,488
|1,10,230
|Vespa 125
|1,33,820
|1,22,427
|Vespa 125 Dual Colour
|1,35,743
|1,24,186
|Vespa S 125
|1,39,021
|1,27,185
|Vespa S 125 Dual Colour
|1,40,436
|1,28,481
|Vespa 149
|1,48,956
|1,36,273
|Vespa 149 Dual Colour
|1,51,091
|1,38,225
|Vespa S 149
|1,51,826
|1,38,898
|Vespa S 149 Dual Colour
|1,53,957
|1,40,848
|Vespa 149
|1,48,956
|1,36,273
|Vespa Tech
|Vespa Tech 125
|1,94,216
|1,77,679
|Vespa 125 Qala
|1,94,216
|1,77,679
|Vespa S Tech 125
|1,98,135
|1,81,265
|Vespa Tech 149
|2,07,820
|1,90,123
|Vespa Tech 149 Qala
|2,07,820
|1,90,122
|Vespa S Tech 149
|2,12,228
|1,94,155
Aprilia Scooter Revised Price
The Italian two-wheeler maker, Aprilia, has also reduced the prices of its scooter lineup, passing on the GST benefits to the Indian customer. The Aprilia SR 125 is now available at Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Here is a detailed list of the Aprilia scooters along with their new prices:
|Aprilia
|Model
|Pre GST Price
|Ex-Showroom Price Post change in GST
|Aprilia
|Storm
|1,20,260
|1,10,865
|SR 125
|1,19,999
|1,10,180
|SR 175
|1,27,999
|1,17,521
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world