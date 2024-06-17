UN Teams Up With India's Helmet Manufacturers Association; Focus On Mitigating Road Fatalities

To reduce road traffic deaths globally, the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Envoy on Road Safety has partnered with the Two-Wheeler Helmet Manufacturers Association in India under ‘Helmets for Hope' program. The campaign is set to reach over 80 countries and 1,000 cities, utilizing various mediums until 2025.

Fourteen global and dozens of national celebrities have joined forces to advocate for simple and effective road safety rules in the six official UN languages. The messages the celebrities focus on mitigating the risk factors on the road, including the importance of wearing a helmet and responding to UN regulations.

Jean Todt, UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy on Road Safety, has worked closely with various non-governmental organizations, corporations and local bodies to distribute helmets and educate communities on their importance. These partnerships involve donations of over one lakh helmets in more than 40 countries which include India and several African countries.

Todt has supported research into helmet safety, compliant with ECE 22.05 United Nations minimum safety standards for helmets and the development of affordable, high-quality helmets for use in low-income regions.

Rajeev Kapur, President of the Two Wheeler Helmet Manufacturers Association and MD of Steelbird Helmets, has submitted a comprehensive proposal to the Envoy, outlining steps to dramatically reduce road fatalities worldwide through increased helmet usage.

According to the proposal, the request is mandating and enforcing laws that require two-wheeler manufacturers to supply a minimum of two standardized, compliant helmets with every vehicle sold – one each for the driver and pillion rider. India's 2005 Central Motor Vehicles Rule, which established this requirement, should be replicated across all developing nations.

To make certified helmets more accessible and affordable, the proposal calls for reducing taxes and duties. In India, it recommends lowering the 18% GST on helmets to 5-12%. For countries without local production facilities, it advocates eliminating import duties and local taxes on helmets altogether.

