Ultraviolette To Introduce Multiple Two-Wheelers Across Segments; Check Details

Ultraviolette, the Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer is under plans to expand its lineup. The brand hinted that it will enter a diverse two-wheeler market, over the next two years. The details and the exact roadmap of the strategy will be unveiled by Ultraviolette on 5th March 2025.

Briefing about the plan, Narayan Subramaniam, CEO & Co-Founder, Ultraviolette said- "Our journey with the F77 was just the beginning. Over the past seven years, our unwavering focus on research and development has been instrumental in developing the technology for vertical integration across core systems such as Battery technology, Powertrain, and Safety systems. This approach has laid a strong foundation, enabling us to expand across multiple two-wheeler segments at a much faster pace. As we expand into new segments, our goal is to set new industry benchmarks and accelerate the adoption of electric mobility across diverse customer segments."



The Ultraviolette F77 MACH 2 and the F77 SuperStreet received good response from the Indian riders

As of now, all we know is that the company aims to utilize its Research and Development prowess that brought the F77 MACH 2 and F77 SuperStreet to life, to build the future product pipeline. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone for Ultraviolette as it ventures into new product segments, reinforcing its commitment to Innovation, Sustainability, and Customer Centricity.



The Ultraviolette F77 MACH 2 and the F77 SuperStreet are currently in action and are available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.99 lakh and Rs 3.99 lakh, respectively.