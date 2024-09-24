TVS Ronin Gets A Price Cut; Range Now Starts At Rs. 1.35 Lakh

The TVS Ronin gets a price cut of Rs. 15,000 for the festive season, with the price of the base 'SS' variant now starting at Rs. 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from the price drop, there are no other changes on the motorcycle. And the price drop is valid only on the base variant. In addition to the price cut, TVS Motor Company also launched a new 'festive edition' of the Ronin, which gets a new colour scheme of midnight blue and fluorescent green graphics. This will be offered only the top-spec variant of the Ronin.

Also Read: 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Launched With More Performance & Tech

Speaking on the occasion, Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, "TVS Ronin has set benchmarks with its modern-retro design and advanced features. Our 'unscripted' mantra inspired riders to explore new horizons, embrace limitless adventures, and create their own stories. While this festive edition adds excitement to the range, our special pricing for the base variant makes the motorcycle more accessible for customers who seek the unique design, cutting edge technology and connected features of the TVS Ronin."

Currently, the TVS Ronin is available in four variants - SS, TS, TD and TD Special Edition, with prices ranging from Rs. 1.35 lakh to Rs. 1.73 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). The Ronin gets a 225.9 cc single-cylinder engine which is oil-cooled and makes 20 hp along with 19.93 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch. The motorcycle gets USD fork up front along with a monoshock at the rear. Both ends get a 17-inch wheel and disc brakes with dual-channel ABS. There are two modes for ABS - urban and rain.

In terms of features, the TVS Ronin gets full LED lighting, an offset, single-pod digital instrument console, Bluetooth connectivity and adjustable levers. The TVS Ronin goes up against the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 in India.