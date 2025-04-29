Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Vs TVS Ronin: Price, Specs Comparison

Royal Enfield has recently launched the 2025 avatar of the Hunter 350 in India. The new model of the bike gets a few new colors and feature add-ons in the profile. Also, the middleweight motorcycle category has gained pace over the past few years and the neo-retro design has proven to be appealing to Indian buyers. Here is a look at the two most competitive bikes in the segment- the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and the TVS Ronin.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Vs TVS Ronin- Engine, Powertrain

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 nests a 349.34cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that throttles a peak power and torque output of 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm, respectively. Whereas, the TVS Ronin derives the power from a 225.9cc oil-cooled engine that pushes 20.1 bhp of max power and 19.93 Nm of peak torque.



Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Vs TVS Ronin- Features

The 2025 Hunter 350 has been updated with LED headlights, replacing the halogen unit. On the other hand, the TVS Ronin gets an all-LED light setup. The Hunter 350 also receives a digital-analog dashboard with a tripper pod. The TVS Ronin has a fully digital instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity. Both the bikes get USB charging ports for charging devices on the go.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Vs TVS Ronin- Hardware

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is suspended on 41mm telescopic front forks, and a 6-step preload adjustable rear mono-shock. The TVS Ronin gets 41 mm USD forks and a 7-step adjustable preload mono-shock at the rear.



The braking duty of the Hunter 350 is performed by 300 mm disc at the front and 270 mm disc at the rear. The Ronin has a 300 mm disc at the front and 240 mm disc at the rear.



The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has a 110/70-17 inch tyre at the front and 140/70 - 17 inch rear tyre. Whereas the TVS Ronin comprises 110/70-17 inch front tyres and 130/70- 17 inch rear tyres.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Vs TVS Ronin- Dimensions

The Hunter 350 measures 2,055 mm in length, whereas the Ronin is 2,040 mm in length. The 2025 update of the Hunter gives it an increased ground clearance, measuring 160mm. Whereas the TVS Ronin offers a ground clearance of 181 mm.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Vs TVS Ronin- Prices

The price of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 starts from Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). On the contrary, the TVS Ronin has a starting price tag of Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom).