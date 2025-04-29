Bajaj Chetak 3503 Launched In India At Rs 1.10 Lakh: Range, Features

Bajaj Chetak 3503
Bajaj Auto has expanded the range of Chetak electric scooters sold in the Indian market with the launch of the new Chetak 3503. With a price tag of Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom), it is the most affordable variant of the electric two-wheeler and comes a few months after the launch of the new Chetak 35 Series. Sticking to its roots, the electric vehicle uses the same battery pack and chassis as the other models of the range.
The Chetak 35 Series has the Chetak 3501 (the top-of-the-range model), which comes priced at Rs 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom), the Chetak 3502 with a price tag of Rs 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom), and the latest 3501. The latest model of the range will compete directly against models like TVS iQube 3.4, Ola S1X+, and Ather Rizta S in India.
The EV features the same design and architecture as the Chetak 35 series and gets a 3.5 kWh battery pack. This unit delivers a range of up to 151 km on a single charge. Extending the range of similarities, the affordable 3505 variant gets 35 litres of seat storage. Even with all of this, the scooter is different as the top speed is limited to 63 kmph.
The affordable price tag of the electric scooter comes at a cost of a few features. However, it still has a feature list aimed at fulfilling owners' requirements. The list includes hill hold assist, a colour LCD cluster with Bluetooth and music control, call management, ride modes (Eco & Sports), along with LED headlights and more.
To reach this price level, certain features have been eliminated, such as sequential turn indicators and front disc brakes, and it has a slightly longer charging time (0-80% in 3 hours and 25 minutes). Being part of the 35 Series, it benefits from the updated chassis, which includes 35 liters of under-seat storage, and it also features Chetak's signature metal body.
