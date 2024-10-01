TVS Records 20% YoY Hike In Sales In Sept'24, Selling 4.82 Lakh Units

TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 482,495 units in September 2024 with a growth of 20% as against 402,553 units in the month of September 2023. Total two-wheeler sales of the company rose from 386,955 units in September 2023 to 471,792 units in September 2024, posting a growth of 22 per cent on a YoY basis. In the domestic market, the two-wheeler sales grew from 300,493 units in September 2023 to 369,138 units in September 2024. It results in a YoY growth of 23 per cent.

The brand also sold 2,29,268 motorcycles in the country, registering a growth of 23%, with sales increasing from 186,438 units in September 2023. Scooters registered a growth of 20% with sales increasing from 155,526 units in September 2023 to 186,751 units in September 2024. As for the EVs, a growth of 42% is registered with sales increasing from 20,356 units in September 2023 to 28,901 units in September 2024.

The Company's total exports registered a growth of 11% with sales increasing from 100,294 units in September 2023 to 111,007 units in September 2024. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 19% with sales increasing from 86,462 units in September 2023 to 102,654 units in September 2024.

Three-wheelers registered sales of 10,703 units in September 2024 as against 15,598 units in September 2023.

During the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, the two-wheeler of the company registered a growth of 15% with sales increasing from 10.31 Lakh units in the second quarter of the financial year 2023-24 to 11.90 Lakh units in the second quarter of 2024-25. Three-wheelers of the company registered sales of 0.38 Lakh units in the second quarter of financial year 2024-25 as against 0.43 Lakh units in 2023-24. Total exports registered a growth of 11% with sales increasing from 2.77 Lakh units in the second quarter of FY 2023-24 to 3.09 Lakh units in the current quarter.