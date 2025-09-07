TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, RTR 200 4V Top Variants Launched: Price, Features, And More

TVS Motor Company marked 20 years of its flagship motorcycle TVS Apache by launching limited-edition variants across its lineup- TVS Apache RTR 160, 180, 200, and TVS Apache RR310 and RTR310. The brand also launched the top variants of the TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 200 4V.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V New Variant

The new 4V variants that will sit at the top of the existing TVS Apache RTR 160 and 200 lineup get added features like Class-D projector headlamps featuring LED DRLs, vibrant all-LED lighting, 5-inch connected TFT cluster, traction control system, bold new colours, and dynamic graphics. The brand says that these upgrades ensure TVS Apache riders enjoy cutting-edge safety, connectivity, and performance.

Talking about the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, it gets the 159.7 cc, SI, 4 stroke, oil-cooled, SOHC engine that propels a peak power and torque output of up to 17.3 hp and 14.73 Nm. TVS claims that it is the most powerful 160cc engine in the air/oil-cooled segment in the country.The Apache RTR 160 4V also gets segment-first features like three ride modes, dual-channel ABS, and turn-by-turn navigation for advanced functionality.

Meanwhile, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is powered by a 197.75cc engine, propelling a peak power and torque output of up to 20.5 hp and 17.25 Nm, respectively.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V New Variant

Here is a detailed price list of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the RTR 200 4V: