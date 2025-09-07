Advertisement

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, RTR 200 4V Top Variants Launched: Price, Features, And More

TVS has launched the top variants of the Apache RTR 160 4V and the Apache RTR 200 4V.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, RTR 200 4V Top Variants Launched: Price, Features, And More
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, RTR 200 4V Top Variants Launched

TVS Motor Company marked 20 years of its flagship motorcycle TVS Apache by launching limited-edition variants across its lineup- TVS Apache RTR 160, 180, 200, and TVS Apache RR310 and RTR310. The brand also launched the top variants of the TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 200 4V.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V New Variant

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V New Variant

The new 4V variants that will sit at the top of the existing TVS Apache RTR 160 and 200 lineup get added features like Class-D projector headlamps featuring LED DRLs, vibrant all-LED lighting, 5-inch connected TFT cluster, traction control system, bold new colours, and dynamic graphics. The brand says that these upgrades ensure TVS Apache riders enjoy cutting-edge safety, connectivity, and performance.

Talking about the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, it gets the 159.7 cc, SI, 4 stroke, oil-cooled, SOHC engine that propels a peak power and torque output of up to 17.3 hp and 14.73 Nm. TVS claims that it is the most powerful 160cc engine in the air/oil-cooled segment in the country.The Apache RTR 160 4V also gets segment-first features like three ride modes, dual-channel ABS, and turn-by-turn navigation for advanced functionality.

Meanwhile, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is powered by a 197.75cc engine, propelling a peak power and torque output of up to 20.5 hp and 17.25 Nm, respectively.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V New Variant

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V New Variant

Here is a detailed price list of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the RTR 200 4V:

ModelEnginePowerTorqueKey Features
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V159.7 cc, SI, 4-stroke, oil-cooled, SOHC17.3 hp14.73 NmClass-D projector headlamps with LED DRLs,
All-LED lighting,
5-inch TFT cluster,
Traction control system,
Three ride modes,
Dual-channel ABS,
Turn-by-turn navigation
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V197.75 cc20.5 hp17.25 NmClass-D projector headlamps with LED DRLs,
All-LED lighting,
5-inch TFT cluster,
Traction control system,
Bold new colours and graphics
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
TVS, TVS Apache, TVS Apache Top Varaints
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com