Triumph Bonneville Bobber TFC Limited Edition Bike Unveiled With Unique Design

Triumph has ended the year with the introduction of a new limited edition bike in the form of the Bonneville Bobber TFC (Triumph Factory Custom). Loaded with unique elements complemented by a unique paint scheme, the brand calls the machine the "ultimate expression of Bobber style and attitude". To add to its unique qualities, each unit of the machine will carry its edition number carved into the top clamp.

Diving into the details of the design, the bike's unique paint has been developed by the brand's in-house specialists at the Hinckley factory. It gets a two-tone finish with a hand-painted marble gold texture used on the strip on either side of the fuel tank. These tanks carry the signatures of their creators. Another highlight of the machine is the use of carbon fiber parts.

Along with the aesthetics, the brand has made changes in the ergonomics by altering the riding position when compared to the stock version of the bike. This is because of the angled clip-on handlebars with a slight cafe racer like stance. The brand also now gets a slimmer 19-inch front wheel.

The aforementioned changes are supported by slight changes in the mechanics. The new bike gets Ohlins suspension with a NIX 30 fully adjustable USD at the front end and a mono-shock with rear linkage at the rear end which is preload adjustable with rebound and damping.

Braking duties are taken care of by Brembo M50 four-piston radial calipers biting on 310 mm discs at the front while the rear end gets a fixed 255 mm disc with a Nissin stopper. The bike gets ABS with a two-channel system at the front and rear end.

The Triumph Bobber TFC comes with the same 1200 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine which produces 75 bhp of power and 105 Nm of peak torque while revving at 3,750 rpm. This unit is paired with a new performance Akrapovic exhaust which gives the bike a better top-end performance.