Toyota Teases New Electric Coupe SUV Ahead Of March 11 Debut

Toyota teases new electric coupe SUV
Toyota is preparing itself for the debut of a new electric coupe SUV. Scheduled to break cover on March 11, the details of the new EV of the brand are still scarce. However, the new battery-powered vehicle is likely to be smaller than the BZ4X and will be sold in Europe only. The latest teaser released by the Japanese automaker gives a look at the side profile of the vehicle revealing a coupe SUV profile that is reminiscent of the Toyota bZ compact SUV concept which made its debut back in 2022.
Diving further into the details, the side of the vehicle gives us a look at the headlight of the vehicle which seems to have drawn inspiration from the new Prius. Additionally, the rear end of the vehicle features a sloping roofline which is a mark of identity of the coupe family. In this case, it is very similar to the one seen in the BZ4X.
The brand has also kept quiet about the powertrain details of the electric vehicle. However, we can expect it to have options in terms of battery pack sizes and motor setups just like the relatively smaller Urban Cruiser. Specifically, the Urban Cruiser will come with two battery pack options i.e., 61 kWh battery pack and 49 kWh battery pack which will offer a range of around 500 km on a single charge like the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara.
Similarly, the details of the interior have not been revealed but we can expect the vehicle to be loaded with tech. For instance, it is expected to get a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully-digital instrument cluster, a high-spec sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and more.
The brand is unlikely to bring this electric vehicle to the Indian market. However, we can expect the brand to soon confirm the price of the Urban Cruiser.
