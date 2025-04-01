Toyota Reports Best-Ever Sales In FY2025; Over 30,000 Units Sold

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced its highest-ever sales in a financial year, marking a key milestone in the company's growth journey in India. For FY24-25, TKM sold 3,37,148 units, recording a double-digit growth of 28 per cent compared to 2,63,512 units sold in FY23-24.

The company also reported strong sales in March 2025, with 30,043 units sold, registering a growth of 11 per cent over the same period last year when 27,180 units were sold. Of the total sales in March 2025, domestic sales accounted for 28,373 units, while exports contributed 1,670 units-further highlighting comprehensive growth across segments.

Commenting on the achievement, Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business & Profit Enhancement said- "The growth has been fuelled by the strong and consistent adoption of SUVs MPVs and hybrids, further reinforced by robust export momentum and deeper engagement in Tier II and III cities-highlighting the increasing relevance of our diverse product portfolio."

Adding further, he said- "Our multi-pathway approach, complemented by customer-centric initiatives like T-CARE has empowered us to deliver meaningful value at every stage of the ownership journey. This, in turn, has created strong opportunities for us while establishing a solid foundation for the coming year, even amid intensifying competition and rising consumer expectations."

Toyota also stated a few factors that helped it notch the milestone. The SUV and MPV sales jumped by 35 per cent reflecting strong demand for models tailored to Indian driving preferences, export growth surged by 59 per cent. Toyota registered a stronger presence in tier II & III cities, enhancing accessibility and getting closer to customers.